Hungary, Poland join forces against EU migration policy

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki have once again lashed out at the European Union’s migration policy.

“In terms of migration and quotas that were to be imposed on [EU] member countries we strongly reject such an approach as it infringes on sovereign decisions of member states,” Morawiecki told a joint news conference after talks with Orban in Budapest on January 3.

Orban said: “The EU’s migration policy… has failed”.

“We want to have a strong say, as these countries (in Central Europe) have a vision about the future of Europe,” he added.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Morawiecki and Orban appear to have struck up a good personal relationship, reinforcing their countries’ diplomatic rapprochement within the EU.

When the European Commission launched an unprecedented legal action against Warsaw in December to force it to reverse judicial reforms that Brussels says undermine democracy, Orban signalled he would use Hungary’s right of veto to prevent any punitive sanctions against Poland.

In related news, Radio Poland noted that the two PMs also discussed issues including regional cooperation and infrastructure projects in Central Europe when they met in Budapest on January 3.