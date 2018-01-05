Hungary, Ireland oppose EU-wide tax harmonisation

EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes
Click for full view

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (L) and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban chat during their joint press conference following their talks in the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, 04 January 2018.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Read Next

Published 10:21 January 5, 2018
Updated 10:21 January 5, 2018

Hungary, Ireland oppose EU-wide tax harmonisation

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Hungary and Ireland will not accept any efforts by the European Union to harmonise corporate and other tax rules.

“Taxation is an important component of competition,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a joint news conference with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on January 4.

“We would not like to see any regulation in the EU, which would bind Hungary’s hands in terms of tax policy, be it corporate tax, or any other tax,” Orban said. “We do not consider tax harmonisation a desired direction.”

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Hungary, which relies heavily on foreign investment to power its economy, runs the EU’s lowest corporate tax rate at 9%, while Ireland’s 12.5% rate is also among the lowest in the 28-member bloc.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+