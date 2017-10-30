Hungarian spy agencies to probe ‘Soros empire’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is continuing his controversial crackdown against billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The PM has called on his country’s spy agencies to investigate the “Soros empire” of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that criticise the government’s policies.

As reported by The Financial Times, Orban told local radio on October 27 that a network of groups and individuals supported by Soros were seeking to have Hungary “condemned, stigmatised and forced to change its migration policy”.

“By employing the national security services, the Soros network that strives to influence European life should be exposed,” Orban said, in a radio interview. “Another question is who are these Hungarians who are participating in this process from here, within Hungary?”

Orban’s comments mark an escalation of his campaign against critical groups and media whom he accuses of undermining Hungary’s security and its reputation abroad, reported The Financial Times.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Soros’ Open Society Foundations described the announcement as “another attempt to intimate the media and silence critical voices”.

Back in April, Orban had criticised the Hungarian Helsinki Committee — a human-rights groups which receives some of its funding from OSF — for censure, condemning it for taking a lawsuit against Hungary over its treatment of refugees to the European Court of Human Rights.