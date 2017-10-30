Hundreds of thousands march for Spanish unity in Barcelona

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Barcelona in favour of Spanish unity on Sunday.

Their main slogan was “De Todos” (of everyone) and Tots Som Catalunya (We Are All Catalonia).

The organizers estimated that more than one million participants took part in the rally, while the police estimate about 300,000 showed up. The pro-independence Catalan News Agency speaks of “tens of thousands” gathered and compares that to the hundreds of thousands participating in pro-independence rallies.

The rally was supported by three of the four main unionist parties, namely the People’s Party, Ciudadanos, and the Catalan Socialists. Podemos did not officially sponsor the rally.

People on Sunday were calling for the imprisonment of the deposed regional President, Carles Puigdemont. Pro-unity political parties were calling for “common sense for coexistence.” The leader of Catalonia’s chapter of the liberal Ciudadanos, Ines Arramadas, spoke of a silent majority reclaiming their right to feel “Catalan, Spanish and European.”

Meanwhile, the deposed Catalan President said on Sunday that he remains the head of the regional government. Speaking to the radio in his hometown, Girona, Puigdemont refused to recognize the suspension of Catalan autonomy. He called for “democratic opposition to the application of Article 155.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dissolved the Catalan Parliament and set a date for regional elections on December 21. In the meantime, Madrid will rule the7.5 million region directly.

The Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told foreign media on Sunday that Madrid is willing to discuss greater scope for autonomy, but he also made clear that the former Catalan President will be prosecuted.