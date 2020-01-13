The rights group Human Rights Watch announced on 12 January that its executive director Kenneth Roth has been denied entry to Hong Kong, where was going to launch an annual report on human rights, after months of protests in the city.

Roth was scheduled to release the 2020 report on 15 January. However, he was blocked from entering at Hong Kong airport, even though he previously entered freely.

“I had hoped to spotlight Beijing’s deepening assault on international efforts to uphold human rights. The refusal to let me enter Hong Kong vividly illustrates the problem”, Roth said, explaining that Hong Kong immigration officials had cited only “immigration reasons”.

“This year the new world report describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities just blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening problem”, Roth tweeted.

In its annual report, the group reviews human rights practices in about 100 countries.

“This disappointing action is yet another sign that Beijing is tightening its oppressive grip on Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom Hong Kong people enjoy under ‘one country, two systems’”, the organisation stated.

Many academics, politicians and activists have also been denied entry in recent years. Last month, a Chinese foreign ministry official threatened to impose sanctions on Human Rights Watch and other NGOs. Beijing blames the West for fueling the unrest.