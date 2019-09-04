Τhe UK parliament voted on Wednesday to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leading the UK out of the EU on October 31 without a deal; Johnson is seeking to trigger an election by October 15.

Voting to snap control off the government on Monday, MPs passed by 329-to-300 a bill that obliges the government to request a three-month extension. It is now abundantly clear that Johnson does not command a majority in parliament and that he may have to go to the polls without having delivered Brexit.

Johnson has submitted a legislative motion to the House demanding elections on October 15, but to pass it he would need a two-thirds majority in a 650-seat parliament. He cannot hope for the support of Labour, as Jeremy Corbyn made clear that a Brexit delay should be secured before the country goes to the polls.

There is a last battleground for Johnson, as the Conservatives may try to filibuster the ratification of the Brexit delay bill in the House of Lord. Unless the motion is passed by Friday, it falls, as prorogation will kill the bill.

The opposition will be trying to find a way to stop this happening. Meanwhile, Johnson will move to expel Conservative MPs who voted against their government.