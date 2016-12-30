Hollande pardons a murderer society considers a victim

The Court’s deplore the right to pardon, but that is the only decision Hollande has made that met no political opposition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A woman was pardoned for the crime of killing her husband on Wednesday, a decision hailed across the political spectrum in France and condemned by magistrates as an assault on their independence.

The pardon

Francois Hollande pardoned Jacqueline Sauvage, 69, who killed her abusive husband after he had physically and sexually abused her and her children for decades.

The Presidential pardon comes after years of campaigning. Many organizations and 436,000 signatures accompanied a petition for her release. The campaign was led by actress Eva Darlan and mobilized tens of lawmakers.

The case

Sauvage was in a Paris jail since 2012, for killing Norbert Marot. The woman killed her abusive husband when their son committed suicide in 2012. She shot Marot in the back three times after 47 years of marriage.

The three children testified for her defense, each having been a victim of rape and abuse. But, the court was not convinced Sauvage was acting in self-defense. An appeal court in 2015 refused her release on the grounds she had not shown sufficient “remorse,” AFP reports.

Hollande initially granted a partial pardon over a year ago, asking the Courts to grant her parole so that she could return to her family. The Presidential plea was not heard. Again, on November 24, a Court refused parole as she did not “reflect” on her crime.

The woman was released on Wednesday.

Controversy

Hollande’s decision was hailed by every single political leader in the country, across the political spectrum. The ten years sentence imposed by the Court of Appeal in December 2015

However, members of the French Union of Magistrates (USM) denounced the decision as a “shocking and deplorable” assault on the independence of the judiciary, Le Monde reports. The President of the USM refused to comment on the substance of the case, denounced the “royal” right of the President, but admitted that “the answer to the independence of the judiciary lies elsewhere.”