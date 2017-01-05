Hitler’s Mein Kampf sells in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The publisher of a German-language edition of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf says sales of the annotated book reached 85,000 and that “the figures overwhelmed us”.

Andreas Wirsching, who is also the director of the Institute of Contemporary History (IfZ) in Munich, announced plans to launch a sixth print run at the end of January.

As reported by the BBC, unlike the Nazi-era editions, the IfZ’s Mein Kampf (My Struggle) has a plain white cover (without a picture of Hitler). The swastika and other Nazi symbols are banned in Germany.

In an interview with the German news agency DPA, Wirsching said the IfZ was planning a shorter, French-language edition. “But two-thirds of our commentaries will be translated” for it, he said.

The first print run in Germany in 2016 was 4,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Jewish groups have criticised the decision to republish the inflammatory book. Mein Kampf was originally printed in 1925 – eight years before Hitler came to power. It sets out racist ideas that the Nazis put into practice later, including the denigration and oppression of Jews and Slavs.