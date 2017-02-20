Hidden in Pence’s message of cooperation is an international call to arms

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Even while reassuring a skeptical crowd during his last press conference in Brussels of America’s commitment to NATO, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held firm to his message of “pay up, or else.”

“America will do our part, but we expect our allies to keep their word and do more in our common defense,” Pence said. “The president expects real progress by the end of 2017.”

Pence mentioned in his address that only four other NATO members met the 2% GDP defense spending target that was established in 2006 and reaffirmed in 2014. According to the Economist, six NATO members – Britain, Greece, Estonia, Turkey, Poland and France – meet the requirement.

To the members who did not meet the target and had no cohesive plan in place, Pence stated blandly, “get one.”

A multilateral call to arms

According to both Pence and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the primary focus of the vice-president’s visit was on ramping up defense spending, or “burden sharing.”

“Our collective defense commitment is unconditional. It’s absolute,” Stoltenberg said. “I fully support what has been underlined today by President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Stoltenberg also mentioned that the goal was not just to spend more but to spend better, increasing efficiency, developing cooperation, reducing costs and getting more money out of defense investment than had been possible prior.

Both agreed that NATO had to work harder to cut off terrorist funding and ramp up cybersecurity.

“We must be as dominant in the digital world as we are in the physical world,” Pence said.

On the NATO side, Stoltenberg confirmed that increased defense spending was necessary to meet the demands of new threats that haunted member states.

“There’s a long way to go and much to be done…the good news is that we’re walking in the right direction,” he said.

…Or else?

Pence also acknowledged that if allies failed to stop defense cuts, gradually increase spending and meet the 2% target within the decade, the U.S.

“I don’t know what the answer is to the ‘or else,’ but i know the patience of the American people will not endure forever,” he said.

However, Pence was “reassured” by Stoltenberg’s leadership, and would leave “questions for the future in the future.”