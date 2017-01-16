Heroin addiction among child refugees in Sweden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The head doctor at Stockholm’s leading youth addiction centre warned that a growing number of unaccompanied minor child refugees who have arrived over the past two years is hooked on heroin.

“They aren’t taking the classic Swedish path of drug abuse where you start by smoking cannabis and then gradually move on through to the heavier drugs,” Dr Mathias Sjöberg, head doctor at Maria Ungdom, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “Instead they seem to jump all the steps and start at once with severe drug abuse, most often with brown rock heroin.”

As reported by The Local, Sjöberg claimed that the centre began treating more and more young child refugees, most of them from Afghanistan, in the second half of 2015, with the number checking into the centre rising throughout 2016.

According to Christoffer Bohman, head of the police in Järva in northern Stockholm, an open trade in heroin has begun to be established in the suburb of Rinkeby.

“After the summer of 2016, we began to see indications that a heroin market had started to be established there,” he said. “The reports came from the residents, the municipality and from those monitoring the underground.”

He said that nine out of the 10 cases where heroin use is suspected involved unaccompanied child migrants.