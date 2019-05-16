Head of OSCE/ODIHR election mission sees positive cooperation with Kazakhstan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The head of the OSCE”s Observer Mission for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Urszula Gacek met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov on 14 May where the latter assured Polish-born ambassador that Kazakhstan is ready to continue providing any assistance that the ODIHR/OSCE, or Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, mission may require during the election observation process.

The OSCE/ODIHR mission includes 22 long-term and 300 short-term observers, will be able to effectively evaluate the electoral process comprehensively and impartially; in full accordance with the fair election criteria laid out by the ODIHR and OSCE.

Gacek is an experienced diplomat and politician who successfully participated in election campaigns in Poland and the European Parliament and has also led ODIHR election observation missions in a number of countries, She plans to meet with each of Kazakhstan’s presidential candidates prior to the June poll.

Kazakhstan also expects a mission of observers from such international organisations for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States, and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries.