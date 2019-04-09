Has Imran Khan shown the world what kind of leader he intends to be?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

One word has dominated the global political landscape of the last decade-plus – Hope.

During the Pakistani election of Summer 2018, hope is what Imran Khan sought to offer the electorate. Khan swung votes in parts of Pakistan that no one thought possible, all against a backdrop of crippling foreign debt, a broken political system, sweeping inflation, unemployment, poor relations with the US, and the continued presence of Islamist militant groups within Pakistan.

If challenges make champions, then Khan has plenty of material to work with in order to prove himself. The problem with hope is that it is easy to promise, but hard to deliver.

Politicians, economists, and military experts will tell you there are no miracle solutions for Pakistan’s problems. It will be a long, fraught, and complex journey to a stable economy and regional stability. Khan will be lucky to make a dent in the list of challenges he has been presented with. He must surely be hoping that the electorate judges him on his ability to put Pakistan on the right path rather than his ability to complete the journey.

On 14 February, a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian troops travelling through Kashmir. The attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is based in Pakistan. This incident lit the fuse to a very fragile and long-running conflict between two bitter enemies and rival nuclear powers.

Frustrated by Pakistan’s lack of action against Islamist militant groups, and with an impending Indian national election, Delhi launched its first airstrike against its old foe in nearly 50 years. At the same time, Pakistan claimed it had shot down and captured an Indian pilot. The world was watching in both fear and intrigue as to how Khan would respond. How would the man whose critics said he lacked executive experience, but who favoured nationalistic and populist rhetoric, react? Surprisingly – rather than inciting further escalation, Khan offered a hand of peace and handed back the captured pilot only days later.

Whilst this action may not have silenced Khan’s critics, it certainly surprised them. By backing down, Khan came out the victor. His actions displayed a depth that Khan has been accused of lacking.

Not only did he read the international mood and refused to play the well-rehearsed game of geopolitical chicken, he crucially read the mood of his own nation. Whereas confrontation may have been the desired reaction of Pakistan’s military and political leaders in the past, Khan made the calculation that this is no longer the preferred path for his people.

Pakistan is fed up with the concept of war and strife. Khan’s reaction has been met with domestic praise and even calls for the Nobel Peace Prize. If the fear was that the military was controlling Khan, then this has gone some way towards silencing those concerns.

Where does that leave the security situation between Pakistan and India? Perhaps nowhere better than before. However, the last few weeks have at least served the purpose of showing the international community the kind of leader Khan may intend to be. So far, that appears to be a leader with a cool head in a hot region.

Khan has already said that he would be looking to improve relations with the United States, China, and Saudi Arabia. If he is wise, he would use this moment to initiate those conversations, and if the international community is also wise, they would meet him halfway.

Western leaders should be looking for ways to help pull Pakistan away from a position of isolation and spiralling debt and towards a path of regional stability. This would help diminish some of the tension that exists between two hostile, each with approximately 150 nuclear weapons pointed at each other.

It is, nonetheless, unlikely that this conciliatory move from Khan will mark a long pause in ongoing tensions. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to go to the polls in the coming months, with his own domestic struggles, he is likely to escalate the situation and the rhetoric once again.

Khan will need to be careful not to be sucked into a war of words initiated for electoral gain, especially with his own party and military urging him to show his strength. Khan has spoken frequently of his desire to make Pakistan the best version of itself. Perhaps Khan has realised, that in order to achieve this, he needs to become the best version of himself.

For those that gave Khan their vote on the promise of a new chapter for Pakistan, they will surely be hoping that the events of the past few weeks are a signal that he intends to deliver on those promises. After all – hope springs eternal.