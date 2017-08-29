Harvey leads to operational issues at ExxonMobi’s Texas facilities

US energy giant allocates $500,000 for Red Cross along the US Gulf Coast

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US energy giant ExxonMobil said on August 28 that extreme weather and flooding caused by now Tropical Storm Harvey has led to operational issues at the company’s Texas facilities. “Our Baytown complex has completed the safe shutdown of the majority of its operations, while our Beaumont refinery has reduced rates,” ExxonMobil said in a press release.

On August 27, ExxonMobil said flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has led to operational issues at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex. “We are in the process of a safe and systematic shutdown of operations. Safety is our first priority, and we are taking all precautions to minimise the impact to the community and employees throughout the shutdown process,” ExxonMobil said.

Over the weekend, ExxonMobil monitored the significant weather event along the US Gulf Coast and its implications for ExxonMobil offshore and coastal operations. “All personnel have been evacuated from offshore facilities affected by the storm. The Hoover and Galveston 209 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico are shut in, as is the Hadrian South subsea production system. Onshore, XTO has shut in all production in the direct line of the hurricane, and personnel have been evacuated,” the US energy giant said.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil announced on August 25 that it is allocating $500,000 for contributions to regional Red Cross organisations along the US Gulf Coast to assist with relief efforts in communities expected to be impacted by Harvey.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast communities currently in the path of Hurricane Harvey,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said. “We are monitoring the storm and working with the Red Cross to determine where best we can direct these resources to assist with preparation and relief efforts in the Gulf region. We hope our contributions will help provide comfort to our friends and neighbours in areas impacted by the storm,” Woods added.