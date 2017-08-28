Harvey affects US refineries, boosts gasoline prices

Roughly 2.2 million barrels per day of refining capacity down or being brought down

Oil and gas companies on the Texas Gulf Coast were dealing on August 27 with the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey, which made landfall early on August 26 as a hurricane near Corpus Christi, Texas, and was expected to produce torrential rains and flooding over the next few days. US gasoline futures surged on August 28, as Harvey affected the country’s refinery capacity.

According to S&P Global Platts, refinery outages continued to spread on August 27, with roughly 2.2 million barrels per day of capacity down or being brought down.

Corpus Christi area refineries were already down ahead of the storm, and Houston area refineries on August 27 were being taken down because of flooding.

Some offshore oil and gas operators evacuated platforms and rigs, although offshore production was picking up a bit on August 27, while onshore operators were shutting in what may amount to hundreds of wells in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

The Texas Gulf Coast is home to 4.944 million barrels per day of refining capacity, while the Louisiana Gulf Coast is home to 3.696 million barrels per day of capacity, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

With roughly 1.95 million barrels per day of refining capacity down, refined products supplies should tighten, with major Texas Gulf Coast ports of Corpus Christi and Houston closed to vessel traffic, imports and exports of crude and refined products will be delayed.

Texas imported roughly 1.9 barrels per day of waterborne crude in May, out of a total 3 million barrels per day into the million Gulf Coast, according to US Energy Information Administration data. Another 418,000 barrels per day of various refined products and unfinished oils were imported into Texas in May.

Texas is also a major source of refined products to the Northeast via Colonial Pipeline, and waterborne refined products and crude exports. US Gulf Coast refiners exported 2.7 million barrels per day of refined products in May, primarily to buyers in Latin America and Europe. USGC refiners regularly export gasoline to Mexico, for instance, and diesel to Europe.

The US Environmental Protection Agency issued temporary waivers for parts of Texas required to use reformulated fuels under the Clear Air Act to ensure ample supplies of gasoline and diesel. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality asked the EPA for waivers for gasoline and diesel in 30 of Texas’ 254 counties. The waivers are in effect until September 15 but could be extended.

Meanwhile, Magellan Midstream has suspended operations on two long-haul pipelines –BridgeTex and Longhorn. Kinder Morgan shut down “select systems” of its 300,000 barrels per day crude and condensate pipeline in Texas. Colonial Pipeline said it does not expect any operational issues from the incoming storm.

Corpus Christi area ports remained closed on August 27, and so far there are no reported oil spills or damages to storage tanks. The four major ports in the Houston-Galveston area complex were closed to all inbound and outbound traffic: the Port of Houston, Port of Texas City, Port of Galveston and Port of Freeport.