Hammon wins the first round of Socialist Party primaries

French Socialist Party (PS) member Benoit Hamon arrives to deliver a speech as part of his campaign for the left wing primary election in Paris, France, 18 January 2017. Seven candidates for France's left-wing parties compete to win the nomination for the 2017 presidential election. The primaries, organized by the Socialist party, will be held on 22 and 29 January 2017.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 22:31 January 22, 2017
Updated 22:31 January 22, 2017

Europe renounces favourites, left or right

By NEOnline | IR
Benoit Hamon is leading the race against Manuel Valls for the nomination of the French Socialist Party (PS).

Some 1.8 million voters went to the polls on Sunday to nominate a Socialist aspirant President for April’s 23rd election. That is half as many voters as those who participated in the primaries of the center-right Les Republicains in November.

Benoit Hamon is leading with 35,2% against Manuel Valls 31,5%. Until last Thursday, he was considered an absolute outsider. But, it appears he won the argument in one of the rare televised political debates that made a difference.

The former Education Minister was forced to resign from the Francois Hollande government as he criticized his economic policies. The second and final round of the PS is on Sunday, January 29.

Benoit Hamon is committed to introducing a universal basic income of €750 by 2022, introducing a 32-hour week, and legalizing cannabis.

On the assumption that former Prime Minister Manual Valls will lead the party towards April 23 elections, polls suggest that PS will barely go over a double-digit 9%-11%. Hamon will be trying to change the fortunes of the ruling PS, which is heading towards its biggest electoral defeat in half a century.

On the left, the Socialist candidate will be facing Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a Trotskyist, with a double-digit appeal that is consistently higher than the PS. On the right, PS will be facing the liberal former Economy Minister of the Socialist government,  Manuel Macron, who is running as an independent.

With 17-21%, Macron continues to be the most popular candidate of the left, but is still in a third position and running out of potential voter pools that could bring him second in the first round of the Presidential elections.

Former French Prime Minister and candidate for the left wing party Parti Socialiste (PS) Manuel Valls leaves the voting booth during the first round of the party primaries to choose their candidate for the French Presidential Elections, in Evry, in the South of Paris, France, 22 January 2017. Voting started in the first round of the left-wing primaries. The second round of the primaries will be held on 29 January 2017. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

