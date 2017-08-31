GUE/NGL hails new proposal to tackle unemployment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European United Left-Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group in the European Parliament welcomed an initiative presented by the labour ministers of Greece and Luxembourg to boost employment in the European Union.

GUE/NGL President Gabi Zimmer said this is a positive move in ending the bloc’s failed neoliberal policies.

“I fully support the proposal by the Alternate Minister Rania Antonopoulou and by Minister Nikolas Schmit to allocate at least 5% of the ‘Juncker Plan’ for investment into qualification and job creation especially for the young and long-term unemployed, and to exempt respective national investments from the Maastricht criteria. After years of devastating EU crisis measures, it has become a European responsibility to help the affected persons and to give them help. The plan has already garnered the support of the ministers from Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and Slovenia.”

According to Zimmer, the worst effects of EU policies during the crisis have been youth and long-term unemployment.

In about a quarter of EU members, long-term unemployment stood high above the Eurozone average. In countries like Greece, Slovakia or Italy, long-term unemployment rate is as high as 70%.

“An entire generation is at risk of becoming permanently excluded,” added the German MEP. “Today’s proposed measures should serve as a first step in ending the EU’s failed neoliberal policies.”