GUE/NGL calls on Malta to address EU economy, migrant crisis

The European United Left – Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group in the European Parliament has called on Malta to act urgently on the European Union’s economy and find a just approach to refugees and migrants.

Addressing the European Parliament debate about the Maltese Presidency of the European Council on January 17, GUE/NGL MEP Neoklis Sylikiotis said: “The new presidency mustn’t force through on destructive neoliberal policies and the stability pact in order to solve the deep economic crisis. Meaningful measures should be adopted to support the economy and strengthen social cohesion. These include job creation and support for SMEs. The new targets that have been set are no good because they are part of a neoliberal policy framework. That means more sovereign debt, more unemployment, more inequality and more poverty.”

On refugees and migrants, the Cypriot MEP said Europe needs a common asylum system and an equal share of the burden.

“As a first step, the Dublin Regulation must be abolished in favour of a policy built on mutual solidarity – unlike the unacceptable agreement between the EU and Turkey that reinforced a Fortress Europe,” he said. “There should be a just system for resettlement of refugees otherwise there will be more deaths in the Mediterranean.”

Meanwhile, Greek MEP Sofia Sakorafa highlighted the importance of PRIMA, the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area.

“As rapporteur, I am satisfied that the Maltese Presidency considers the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area a priority,” she said. “With an EU contribution of €200m, nine member states and a 10-year period for implementation, PRIMA can address secure and accessible food systems and better management of water in the Mediterranean region.”

“Furthermore, conflicts, climate change, political instability, overexploitation of resources and population growth are other challenges that need to be dealt with – some of them related to migration. This financing is key to help us deal with these challenges,” Sakorafa added.