Gruevski given the mandate to form a government

The long-serving former Prime Minister of the nationalist VMRO DPMNE, Nikola Gruevski, has been given the mandate to form a new government in Skopje.
The President Gjorge Ivanov gave Gruevski the mandate 20 days following VMRO-DPMNE victory by 17,000 votes on December 11. The opposition still doubts the elections were fair.
Gruevski has 20 days to secure a majority in parliament to return the mandate. VMRO has 51 seats and needs 61 in a 120-seat parliament to command a majority.
To do so, Gruevski will need the support of more than one of the three Albanian minority parties that jointly control 20 seats.
On Saturday, the Albanian partiers formed a bloc, presenting a common 7-point manifesto as a precondition of participating in any future administration. The manifesto moves in the direction of treating Albania a constituent nationality in substantive terms and taking steps for speedier EU and NATO integration.
The former Prime Minister is not willing to heed all demands by the Albanian minority. The demands will include Albanian becoming an official language, as well as modifying the country’s flag as the national anthem.
If Gruevski fails, the opposition Social Democrats (SDSM) will be given the chance to form a government. The leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, appears more willing to move forward with Albanian parties.