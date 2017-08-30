The ‘growth or debt’ dilemma revisits Athens

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Greek economy is generating good news for the first time since the beginning of 2015, that is, since the current Syriza government came to power.

While the Greek economy is growing and unemployment is timidly receding, the Syriza government faces a number of classic challenges in autumn. First and foremost, Athens is caught in-between the ever unresolved conflict between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Brussels-based institutions.

Promises of growth and lower unemployment

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras projected on Tuesday that the Greek economy will grow by 2% in 2017, while unemployment will drop below 20% in 2018.

Both claims seem credible.

Unemployment currently stands at 21,7%. For 2017, the European Commission projects 2,1% growth, the IMF 2,2%. Athens holds on to a more conservative official projection of 1,8%, which allows the government to aim for a higher budget primary surplus.

Tsipras also announced that a new state-owned development bank would begin lending to cash-starved small and medium businesses in the first quarter of 2018. In a statement on Tuesday, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed optimism in Athens affirming that Greece is in a much better position than a year ago.

Storm ahead: Berlin versus IMF

Following its second successful bailout review in June, the Syriza government braces for the final sprint of its €86bn bailout programme in 2018. The delay of the second review for months eroded business confidence and had a significant bearing on growth, with Athens estimating the economy lost 0,5-to-0,7%.

In part, this delay was caused due to a fundamental disagreement between the International Monetary Fund and Berlin over the viability of the Greek debt. Berlin suggests the debt is viable and insists in maintaining a primary surplus that will eventually reduce the Greek debt-to-GDP ratio currency standing at 178%.

The IMF insists that debt relief is necessary.

That disagreement never subsided and the IMF has yet to release its own share of the bailout funds. For starters, the IMF does not think the Greek government can deliver a 3,5% primary surplus by the end of 2018. That disagreement threatens to renew a demand for either debt relief or more austerity measures.

Moreover, the IMF reiterates Greek banks are need of yet another recapitalization, as their non-performing loans are in excess of 40% of their assets. That means an infusion of cash of at least €10bn that will inflate the debt-to-GDP ratio still further. This question will become more pressing as the European Central Bank implements stress tests scheduled for May 2018.

Last bailout?

In an interview with the newspaper Kathimerini, the German Ambassador to Athens Jens Ploetner said last Sunday that Greece needs to focus on growth rather than debt.

Ploetner also made clear that no German government will talk debt relief, even after the September 24 elections. Meanwhile, he expressed the hope that this Greece will be able to refinance its foreign debt without EU support come August 2018.

Before August 2018, Athens prepares for the third review with a coalition government that has experienced a freefall in opinion polls. Since January 2017, the center-right opposition has a double-digit lead over the ruling Syriza government. More austerity measures, as always, seem difficult but no one would dare say impossible.

It appears hard for any Greek government to negotiate a fourth bailout programme, impossible for any German government to negotiate debt relief, and implausible for the IMF to put its money on a programme it does not consider viable. Projections of what lies ahead for Athens are hard. In the words of Sherlock Holmes,“when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”