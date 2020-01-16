NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) Executive Secretary Gianluca Esposito met on 15 January with Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Akorda said.

“During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the issues of Kazakhstan joining the Group of States against corruption, as well as prospects for cooperation with the Council of Europe,” said the Presidential Palace, Akorda.

Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the Council of Europe for supporting Kazakhstan’s accession to the Group and noted the importance of cooperation with this organisation in the fight against corruption.

“We are very interested in participating in the activities of this organization. We are convinced that this will give a serious additional impetus to our efforts to combat corruption, and will also contribute to solving other problems that impede our progress,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Esposito said that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Group will be mutually beneficial for both parties. “Kazakhstan’s membership will not only promote the principles and mechanisms of the fight against corruption, but also improve the business climate, improve the scope of public services,” the Executive Secretary of the Group of States against Corruption said.