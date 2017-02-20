Greeks and Italians, Una Faccia una Razza

Author
Kassandra
Published 07:45 February 20, 2017
Updated 10:55 February 20, 2017

Greeks and Italians, Una Faccia una Razza

By Kassandra
Legendary EU insider, uncovering the deepest and darkest realities of EU governance and administration
In 1995, the then Greek government, purchased a beautiful building in Brussels, on Rue Montoyer 25-29.

The price paid to house its Permanent Representation to the European Union was € 8,430,000.

The building was sold to a real estate agency, by the Greek Embassy in Brussels, for €3,240,000, in 2013. Further to that, we learned that the building was sold by the new owners for a sum nearing €10,000,000.

The Brussels-based website NewsVille , gave a full picture of the matter at the time. It should be noted that real estate prices in the past three decades have been on the rise.

Real-estate experts confirmed to New Europe that it would take only the rental of the 25 parking spots to cover the needs of a loan at the price it was sold; without taking into account the potential of rental of the office space which would then be clean profit.

More than three years have elapsed since the deal and the Greek Embassy never responded to the story published by Newsville, sticking to its story on the process of sale.

Similarly, the European External Action Service under Federica Mogherini has stuck to its story so far on the villa purchased by the EU Ambassador to Albania, Romana Vlahutin.

So far.

