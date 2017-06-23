Greek Ministry approves Total-ExxonMobil-ELPE, Energean exploration bids

Total-ExxonMobil-ELPE to explore southwest and west of Crete while Energean Oil & Gas in West Greece in the Ionian

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Greece’s Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis on June 23 approved the applications by the consortium of France’s Total, US major ExxonMobil and ELPE (Hellenic Petroleum) as well as Greece’s Energean Oil & Gas for the right to explore and develop hydrocarbons in new sea areas.

Hellenic Hydrocarbons Resources Management had submitted to the Greek Ministry a positive assessment of the application.

The Total-ExxonMobil-ELPE consortium is interested in the sea territories southwest and west of the island of Crete while Energean Oil & Gas is interested in West Greece in the Ionian Sea.