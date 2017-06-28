Greek minister’s take on refugee crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Greece’s Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas has praised his country’s efforts to manage the refugee crisis.

In an interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency, he said: “I think we did well. I clarify that by saying we did well, I mean we managed a very difficult issue with dignity, but that does not mean we did not make mistakes, that everybody is happy now, that there are pergolas with flowers all around.”

“Pain is all around. The migrant issue in its core includes pain and tears. The refugee issue includes even more. We managed a crisis. I think we did fine,” he added.

As reported by Xinhua, Greece was at the frontline of the crisis. More than one million people crossed the Aegean Sea and continued their journey to central Europe from early 2015 until the closure of the Balkan corridor in the winter of 2016. The images of people sleeping in the open with inadequate water and food in the first months shocked the world. Athens and other European capitals admitted that they were caught unprepared.

Two years later, about 60,000 refugees and migrants stranded in Greece are hosted in camps and apartments in improved living conditions, while the flows from Turkey have been dramatically reduced following the March 2016 EU-Turkey agreement. Before the agreement, some 15,000-17,000 people were landing on Greece’s shores on a daily basis. Today the number has dropped to 60-80 per day.

The situation remains difficult, but manageable, Mouzalas said, noting that with 60,000 people trapped in Greece, the wager was big for a country with no previous experience in hosting so many refugees.

“Criticism regarding migration is the easy way. I said at the beginning of the crisis when a child drowned at Turkey’s shores that it is indeed easy loving the dead refugee. The tough thing is to show love to the refugee and migrant who are alive,” the Greek official added.

“As a nation we overcame this difficulty. I know several nations who did not manage to do so. Therefore, we pay no attention to easy criticism and malicious critics. We proved them wrong,” he stressed, noting that Greece saved thousands of refugees who attempted to cross the Aegean Sea on boats provided by smuggling networks.

As regards integration of refugees, Mouzalas said this is an issue that concerns Greece and Europe.

“Integration is dignity and security. It is dignity for the migrants and refugees. It is safety for them and in parallel security for Greece and Europe in the sense that this way one can tackle what they call radicalization in Europe and the rise of terrorism, although so far terrorism is not linked to migration,” he told Xinhua.