Greek debt relief to defreeze

OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

President of Eurogroup, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) and Greek Finance Minister Euclidis Tsakalotos (R) during Eurogroup finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 05 December 2016. Eurogroup discuss member states' draft budgetary plans for 2017 and will be briefed by the institutions on the state of play of the Greek second review of the economic adjustment programme.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:39 December 27, 2016
Updated 12:39 December 27, 2016

Greek debt relief to defreeze

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The President of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, says that Greek debt relief measures can resume, Reuter’s new agency reported.

The statement came on Saturday, following assurances by the Greek Finance Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, that the Greek government is committed to implementing the measures envisages in the third €86bn bailout agreement.

Earlier this month, an agreement on a package of limited debt-relief measures was frozen over Greece’s decision to pay pensioners a one-off Christmas bonus. The bonus was meant to be a “social dividend” as the Greek government managed to surpass budget objectives set by its creditors. However, they could prove unpopular with Dutch and German voters who go to the polls in March and October 2017 respectively.

The limited debt relief takes the form to extending maturities and lowering interest rates on the Greek debt, mostly owned by the so-called official sector. Creditors estimate the value of the debt-relief to be equivalent to a 20% haircut.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Germany's relationship with South Africa