Greek debt relief to defreeze

The President of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, says that Greek debt relief measures can resume, Reuter’s new agency reported.

The statement came on Saturday, following assurances by the Greek Finance Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, that the Greek government is committed to implementing the measures envisages in the third €86bn bailout agreement.

Earlier this month, an agreement on a package of limited debt-relief measures was frozen over Greece’s decision to pay pensioners a one-off Christmas bonus. The bonus was meant to be a “social dividend” as the Greek government managed to surpass budget objectives set by its creditors. However, they could prove unpopular with Dutch and German voters who go to the polls in March and October 2017 respectively.

The limited debt relief takes the form to extending maturities and lowering interest rates on the Greek debt, mostly owned by the so-called official sector. Creditors estimate the value of the debt-relief to be equivalent to a 20% haircut.