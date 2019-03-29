Greece’s pending insolvency law could delay Eurogroup’s support for disbursement 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The upcoming Bucharest Eurogroup meeting is still a long way off from a consensus concerning Greece’s progress to the pending deliverables of the second post-programme surveillance report that will allow the disbursement of €1 billion of profit returns on Greek bond holdings.

Ahead of the 5 April Eurozone finance ministers meeting, the Greek government will have the chance to wrap up the deliverables. According to an EU official, “the (EU) institutions and the Greek authorities are still talking about the proposal on the dialogue table,” he said in regards to Greece’s insolvency law.

According to the EU official, “issues remain on the protection of business loans”. As for the expectations, on Friday’s meeting “we have to see to the run-up” if conditions are meant by the time the ministers board the plane for Bucharest. “The conditions, as I understand, have still not been met but we have some time”.

“If the Eurogroup cannot decide now, there is another Eurogroup in May. The money will not evaporate … and then we have another one in June and one in July, but whenever that happens, the institutions will have to certify that all the conditions have been met,” the official said.