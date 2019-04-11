Greece’s Energean completes drilling operation in Gulf of Kavala well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Greece’s Energean announced on 8 April the successful completion of drilling operations of the extended reach well, EA-H3 in the Gulf of Kavala Bay in Northern Greece.

According to the oil and gas company that focuses on the Mediterranean, the well was brought into production on 1 April and is currently producing at a stable dry oil rate of more than 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent pre-day on a restricted choke.

Energean said the well was drilled to a total measured depth of 5,679 meters and has penetrated 689 meters of the epsilon sandstone reservoir, in line with pre-drill expectations. Energean said the Greek company will continue to monitor and fine-tune production parameters to ensure optimal production from the well.

The EA-H3 well was drilled using Energean’s own drilling rig, the “Energean Force.”

Energean is a London Premium Listed FTSE 250 and Tel Aviv Listed E&P company with operations offshore Israel, Greece and the Adriatic. In Greece,

Energean is pursuing an ongoing investment and development program to increase production from its Prinos and Prinos North oil fields and to develop the Epsilon oil field in the Gulf of Kavala, Northern Greece.

Energean has five exploration licenses offshore with Israel and a 25-year exploitation license for the Katakolo offshore block in Western Greece and additional exploration potential in its other licenses in Western Greece and Montenegro.