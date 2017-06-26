Greece seeks buyers for 66% stake in DESFA

Following a resolution by GCEP on March 1, 2017, HRADF decided to proceed with a new tender for DESFA, whilst terminating the previous tender

On June 26, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund SA (HRADF) invited interested parties to submit Expressions of Interest to participate in an international public competitive bidding Tender Process for the acquisition of a 66% stake in the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator SA (DESFA), a 100% subsidiary of DEPA.

DESFA owns, operates, maintains, manages, exploits and develops the National Natural Gas System (NNGS) and the liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Revythoussa island.

Following a resolution by the Governmental Council of Economic Policy (GCEP) on March 1, 2017, HRADF decided to proceed with a new tender for DESFA, whilst terminating the previous tender, HRADF said.

According to the fund, the new tender will involve again the sale of DESFA’s 66% (31% held by HRADF and 35% held by HELPE). As per GCEP’s resolution, the remaining 34% of DESFA shares shall be transferred to the HR.

With view to the above, HRADF said the fund has appointed its financial and legal advisors for the execution of the new tender process namely Alantra Greece Corporate Advisors S.A., Alpha Bank A.E., Koutalidis Law Firm and Clifford Chance LLP.