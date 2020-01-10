Greece, Cyprus, France and Egypt condemned on Wednesday the two agreements signed between Turkey and Libya on maritime boundaries and military cooperation, calling them “null and void”.

The statement issued by the Foreign Ministers after the five-sided Cairo meeting said that the “controversial agreements” undermined regional stability and peace.

The maritime agreement “infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the law of the sea”, the Foreign Ministers said in their joint statement.

Their Italian counterpart who also took part in the meeting, did not sign the statement.

Greece’s Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias said during the joint press conference, that the international community is witnessing “the same pattern of aggressive behaviour adopted by Turkey in Cyprus and the Aegean.”

Dendias also highlighted that discussions are open to all stakeholders, including Turkey, provided that all participants respect international law and in particular UN Convention on the law of the sea.

On Thursday, the Turkish MFA slammed the FMs’ statement, saying that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries are “legitimate and fully compatible with international law”. The statement also said that the MoU constitute a response to those aiming to disregard the presence of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime deal and the military pact were signed in November between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj.