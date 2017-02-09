Greece depends on the European Commission’s support to conclude bailout review

Katrougalos: “Creditors will return to Athens only within a certain political context”

“If we step back in order to achieve consensus with the institutions before they come back to Athens, then we will open more issues for when the institutions will finally come,” Greece’s deputy Minister of External Affairs George Katrougalos told New Europe shortly after arriving at the Berlaymont building in Brussels.

Was there time for Greece to conclude with the second review before the Eurogroup meeting on Feb. 20?

“This will be hard to catch up with,”Katrougalos answered. “The point is to catch up until the end of March in order to be part of European Central Bank’s (ECB) quantitive ease (QE), by the end of that month. “Extraordinary Eurogroup meetings could take place.”

On the very grave situation of the Greek economy, as highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article 4 report, Katrougalos insisted that it was important that 20 out of 26 executive board members opposed new measures that would contribute to an austerity policy.

The Greek government fully aligns its position with the European Commission to slam the IMF report, stating that despite the positive 2017 forecast, the image highlighted at the report is inconsistent.

“This is old data,” Katrougalos said, suggesting that the figures were dated back to September 2016. “It is a key responsibility of the IMF that we have not been able to capitalise the momentum for the Greek economy. What lacks is the sense of self-criticism on behalf of the IMF.”

The IMF has also abstained from financial involvement in Greece’s third bailout from European lenders since 2010, but remains actively engaged in negotiations for a new deal, scheduled to start mid-2018.

The IMF review, published this week, did not address whether the Fund would commit financial resources to Greece but rather recognised that austerity measures and reforms have taken a heavy toll on society that “together with high poverty and unemployment rates, has contributed to a slowdown in the reform implementation.”

A series of meetings between Greek cabinet members and Commissioners began after the review went public, with Katrougalos meeting Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid & Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

Good to see @gkatr to discuss the state of play on the programme and growth prospects for #Greece @EEAthina pic.twitter.com/aXZFhoZXEF — Pierre Moscovici (@pierremoscovici) February 8, 2017

There was no comment from the Berlaymont’s side on Wednesday meetings, apart from the agenda of the discussions with Commissioner Moscovici, about the state of play of programme negotiations and the general geopolitical outlook given the Deputy Minister’s new position.

Commissioner Stylianides is expected to receive Ioannis Mouzalas, Greek Minister for Migration and Alexis Charitsis, Greek deputy Minister for Economy, Growth and Tourism to further discuss how Greece can manage emergency migration funding more effectively.