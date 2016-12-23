Greece called to explain pension bonus

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
Dutch Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) and Greece's Euclid Tsakalotos (R) at EZ finance Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Dec 5, 2016

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 10:20 December 23, 2016
Updated 10:20 December 23, 2016

In order to reactivate the measures, the Greek government is expected to send a “Communication” about the controversial measure to the EU institutions and the IMF.

In a recent blog post, Poul Thomsen, International Monetary Fund (IMF) European department chief, responded to the European Union’s past leaks on the IMF’s assessment and attitude towards Greece’s third bailout programme.

“We take note of the annex of the recent IMF blog. We continue to be confident of our data sources and to think that meaningful discussions on data analyses and economic assessment are more usefully done in the framework of ongoing negotiations,” countered Annika Breidthardt...

