Greece called to explain pension bonus

In a recent blog post, Poul Thomsen, International Monetary Fund (IMF) European department chief, responded to the European Union’s past leaks on the IMF’s assessment and attitude towards Greece’s third bailout programme.

“We take note of the annex of the recent IMF blog. We continue to be confident of our data sources and to think that meaningful discussions on data analyses and economic assessment are more usefully done in the framework of ongoing negotiations,” countered Annika Breidthardt...