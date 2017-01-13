Greece anxious to redeem “positive momentum” in talks, without agreement in sight

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
Click for full view

Greek Minister of Finance Euclid Tsakalotos meets Finance EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Berlaymont, Brussels , 12 Jan. 2017

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Up Next
Published 09:34 January 13, 2017
Updated 09:34 January 13, 2017

Tsakalotos meets Moscovici in Brussels, hoping for a swift conclusion of Greece’s second review, while IMF remains a question

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe

Following a meeting with the Greek Financial Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, the Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici expressed optimism for the conclusion of the second review of the third bailout programme.

The meeting at the Berlaymont took places hours before the scheduled Euro-working group across the street, with Greece’s “Staff Level Agreement” (SLA) agreement still appearing a distant prospect.

"There is positive momentum, as all parties are looking for a ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: EU reports progress on helping refugees in Turkey