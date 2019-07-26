Greece and Spain referred to EU Court for failing to enact Personal Data Protection regulations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission on Thursday announced that it will refer Greece and Spain to the EU’s Court of Justice for failing to enforce the bloc’s Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive.

According to a decision granted by the Council and the European Parliament in 2016, each member of the EU has agreed to make the Directive a national law by 6 May 2018. “The protection of personal data is a fundamental right enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU,” the European Commission said in an announcement.

The Commission is calling on the Court of Justice to impose financial sanctions in the form of a lump sum of €5,287.50 per day for each country – Greece and Spain – who have continued to be in violation of the regulation.

Facilitating exchanges of personal data between national law enforcement authorities is meant to streamline the processing of personal data by law enforcement authorities for the purposes of the prevention, investigation, detection or prosecution of criminal offences through cross-border cooperation.

The lack of transposition by Spain and Greece creates a different level of protection of peoples’ rights and freedoms and hampers data exchanges between Greece and Spain, as well as the rest of the members of the European Union.