Kazakhstan’s grain supplies to China have steadily increased in each of the last three years, according to the former’s Chair of the National Company Food Contract, Rinat Akberdin.

“The export volume amounted to about 300,000 tonnes in 2016, which doubled to 600,000 tonnes last year. The Food Corporation has, as a result, has extended existing contracts and has an agreement for the supply of wheat through 2020,” said Akberdin.

Kazakhstan has a harvested area of grain crops of 15.2 million hectares. The Ministry of Agriculture plans to collect about 19 million tonnes of grain, from more than 15.2 million hectares of land, of which 7-8 million tonnes will be exported to Afghanistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Italy.