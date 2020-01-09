The American consumer electronics company Sonos is suing Google for patent infringement.

The company announced it filed a lawsuit on 7 January. It says Google used their technology to make smart speakers with multiroom music features, which allow them to wirelessly play music in different rooms.

“Despite our repeated & extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We’re left with no choice but to litigate in the interest of protecting our inventions, our customers, and the spirit of innovation that’s defined Sonos from the beginning”, Sonos said, while adding that Google gained knowledge of the technology after working with them:

“As early as 2013, Google gained knowledge of Sonos’s patented multi-room technology through a partnership with Sonos to integrate Google Play Music into the Sonos platform. However, just two years later in 2015, Google began willfully infringing Sonos’s patents when it launched its first wireless multi-room audio product – Chromecast Audio”, the company said.

Sonos blames Google that it didn’t just copy its technology but that it also “subsidized the prices of its patent infringing products”.

Google has denied the allegations in a statement, saying:

“Over the years, we have had numerous ongoing conversations with Sonos about both companies’ IP rights and we are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith. We dispute these claims and will defend them vigorously”.