Google fine by EU Competition authorities finds support and opposition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Google was fined a record-breaking 2.4 billion euros on June 27th, 2017 in a decision reached by the European Commission which found that Google skewed search results to favour Google’s own e-commerce companies. With the news sending shockwaves through the world, there were several reactions to the decision.

The Chair of the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, stated that European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had his “full support” and added that “protecting consumers is also about tackling specific behaviour based on strong EU competition rules.”

The Chair of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats Group in the European Parliament, Gianni Pittella, commented, “Once again, Commissioner Vestager has shown that she takes EU competition law very seriously. She has confirmed today that no company is above the law. The competition rules must be respected not only by European companies but also by multinationals doing business in the EU.

Members of the European Parliament Ramon Tremosa i Balcells (ALDE) and Andreas Schwab (EPP) said in a joint statement that they “very much welcome the European Commission’s prohibition decision in the Google shopping antitrust case. Better later than never, but seven years have been still an eternity for some market players, in particular, European SMEs … Commissioner Vestager has shown that she wanted to grasp the details of this case and thereby come to the right conclusion, which will create a precedent for the digital economy. It’s clear and obvious that Google’s abuse of dominance is problematic, having over 90 per cent of the market in Europe on computer desktop. And it can’t be underestimated how fast growing “search” on mobile devices is, where really only the first page of search results counts. The non-discrimination principle and transparency are a must not only in web search results, but also in the choice of Apps or operating systems. We expect the Commission to come forward with legislation in this respect!”

Various individuals expressed their support of the decision, including MEP Molly Scott Cato (Greens/EFA) who remarked: “rightly, the European Commission has come down heavily on one of the world’s most powerful corporations, which has been using its size and influence to achieve unfair competition. Attempts by Google to use its domination of the Search arena to favor its shopping comparison service represents a damaging extension of its monopoly power that must be resisted.”

Senator Blumenthal from Connecticut responded to the European Commission’s decision by demanding that the Federal Trade Commission “confront the mounting evidence that Google is manipulating search results in anticompetitive ways”

Even though many people supported the decision, there were several demands that Google’s fine should have been more significant.

Ramon Tremosa i Balcells said, “I believe that the fine should be retroactive for each year since the beginning of the wrongdoing by Google.” Adding that “the fine should be multiplied by the number of years since the start of the damage to competitors. Moreover, the behavior of Google since the SO and from today should be taken into account as well. Time helps monopolies not SMEs”

Andreas Schwab remarked that “for the Commission, this is a record fine. For Google, however, it is effectively the net profit of half a week. Therefore, this fine should also be seen as an incitement for a fairer behavior in the market and less as a punishment for the company.”

While many in the European Union supported the fine, there were some who were not as enthusiastic about the decision.

US Chamber of Commerce Vice President Myron Brilliant commented on the 7-year-long investigation, saying “no company should face such a tortured process. The eye-popping fine of $2.7 billion is the largest in antitrust history. Together, these facts raise serious questions: If the case against Google really supported a record fine, surely the European Commission could have reached its conclusion long ago.”

The SVP of Google, Kent Walker published the company’s defence, stating “Given the evidence, we respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case.”

The American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union responded that the organisation does not comment on individual cases to New Europe’s request for comment.