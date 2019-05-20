Google cuts off Huawei

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Google has cut off Huawei from using its Android operating system, which could hurt Huawei smartphone sales outside China, as future versions of Huawei smartphones will lose access to popular services such as Google Play Store, Gmail, and YouTube.

Most of these applications are banned in China but are essential in other markets, especially Europe, which is Huawei’s second-biggest market.

Huawei will only have access to open source versions of Android without technical support and collaboration extended to the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Huawei is accused of working with Chinese intelligence agencies to create and maintain backdoors in its software. The director of US national intelligence Dan Coats is leading a campaign to communicate to technology companies, venture capitalists. and educational institutions about the risks of working with Huawei.

US sanctions imposed on the Chinese telecommunications behemoth could severely disrupt its values chains. Besides strategic software, Huawei could lose access to chips made by Intel Corp, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom.

Holders of current Huawei smartphones with Google apps will continue to use and download app updates provided by Google, it is confirmed. Huawei has reportedly developed its own operating system in anticipation of the possibility of losing access to Google or Microsoft services.

The White House recently announced that Huawei would face restrictions on its imports from the US.