Good news and bad news for Slovakia’s future

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Data being presented by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico and his finance minister, Peter Kažimír, as well as June’s OECD report, suggest the country’s economy is humming and growing fast. The news is good all around.

According to The Slovak Spectator, however, the numbers also show another, rather gloomy side. For instance, the data also suggest that Slovakia is making poor use of the relatively stable performance of its economy to brace itself for future hardships.

According to the report, one factor is the effectiveness of public administration. Data from a 2015 Eurobarometer survey show that almost two thirds of entrepreneurs claim corruption in Slovakia actively harms their business. Another issue is the public’s perception of the independence of courts. It’s much worse than the OECD average. Slovakia not only lags behind Finland and Austria, but also the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Another issue raised by The Slovak Spectator is the growing number of people leaving the country to work abroad. The number has increased ten-fold compared to 2000. Slovakia has an extremely high share of emigrants with a university degree who are performing low-qualified jobs abroad, according to data presented in the report.

Another related issue is the country’s education system in which student test scores are lower than the OECD average and teachers are the worst paid in the region.

The Slovak Spectator also warned that robots could take jobs from workers since the country’s labour market is “at risk of automation”.