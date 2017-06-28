Good news for animals in Slovakia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovakia has just passed new rules to prevent animal torture and to require that all animals are described as “living creatures” as opposed to “things”.

The amendment to the law on veterinary care is expected to boost animal rights.

“Slovakia will thus share the same attitude towards animals as do most developed countries,” said Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matečná (nominee of the Slovak National Party), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

As reported by The Slovak Spectator, the agriculture ministry also plans to use the amendment to fight those who breed dogs excessively. It plans to create an effective system that would be aimed at preventing animal abuse and would bring more order to the dog registration system.

“We want to introduce mandatory electronic chips that would make it possible to identify the dog’s owner immediately,” Matečná was quoted as saying by TASR, adding that every puppy would have to be chipped before it turns 12 weeks old.

The agriculture ministry is scheduled to submit the draft document for interdepartmental review this summer. The new legislation is slated to come into effect in January 2018.