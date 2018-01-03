Goldman Sachs chooses Dublin for asset management unit post-Brexit

Demonstrators protest Goldman Sachs for buying bonds for the Government of Venezuela in front of the Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2017.

Author
By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 14:35 January 3, 2018
Updated 18:58 January 3, 2018

Goldman Sachs chooses Dublin for asset management unit post-Brexit

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe
Goldman Sachs has picked Dublin as a centre for administrative staff in its asset management business following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Britain is currently home to most of the Wall Street bank’s European operations, where it has around 6,000 employees.

Other companies also looking to expand their Irish presence include JPMorgan, who paid $137million for a Dublin office. Banking and insurance companies like Barclays are also looking to increase their Dublin footprint as part of their post-Brexit plans.

Banks, insurers and asset managers have announced subsidiaries in the European Union in recent months, in case they no longer have access to the single market after Brexit.

Goldman Sachs has also agreed to lease office space at a new building in Frankfurt, giving it space for up to 1,000 staff.

Dublin and Luxembourg are favoured locations for asset management businesses. Legal & General Investment Management has also picked Dublin as an EU centre after Brexit, while Prudential unit M&G has chosen Luxembourg.

