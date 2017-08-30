Gloves are off between Brussels and Warsaw on judicial independence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission debunked Warsaw’s view on Tuesday that it does not have the competence to make recommendations regarding the rule of law in Poland.

In the latest standoff between the EU and Poland, Brussels is concerned of changes in the system for the appointment of judges that are widely considered as compromise the independence of the judiciary.

Brussels versus Warsaw

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski reiterated Warsaw’s view that Brussels has no legal competence to interfere in what it regards as domestic affairs. The PiS administration insists that the judiciary needs lustration from inefficient, corrupt, elite, and self-serving elements of the communist past.

In Brussels, the European Commission spokeswoman Vanessa Mock responded on Tuesday that Brussels can and will react to rule of law concerns.

“When there are clear indications of a systemic threat to the rule of law in a member state the Commission can initiate a dialogue with that member state under the rule of law framework,” the European Commission spokeswoman affirmed.

The European Commission started a probe on rule of law violations by the Law and Justice (PiS) government in January 2016. On July 26, 2017, the European Commission warned that it is ready to launch legal action against Poland over a series of reforms relating to executive control over the judiciary.

Warsaw versus Brussels

In theory, the European Commission could recommend to the European Council sanctions against Poland. However, Hungary has vowed to oppose any such measures.

In a statement to Radio Poland on Tuesday, the Polish vice-president of the European Parliament (EP), Ryszard Czarnecki, underscored the point that the European Commission has no “formal or legal instruments” to impose sanctions. “Other countries perfectly understand that it may be Poland today, and it could be them tomorrow,” Czarnecki said.

The MEP insisted that the European Commission is merely turning vindictive due to the PiS administrations’ refusal to accept the “mainly Muslim” immigrants, a stand shared by the Visegrad Four. Czarnecki was referring to the mandatory refugee resettlement programme.

Berlin versus Warsaw

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear on Tuesday that Berlin’s supports the European Commission. in its standoff with Warsaw.

In anticipation of talks with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday in Berlin, the Chancellor made clear that the unity of the EU would not be secured at the expense of rule of law. “The unity of the EU at the cost of abandoning the rule of law — that would no longer be the European Union,” Merkel said.

“We cannot simply hold our tongue and say nothing in order to keep the peace,” Merkel said.