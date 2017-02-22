Global LNG prices to remain capped beyond 2020

Strong LNG demand growth from China, India, new markets not enough to absorb fresh supply capacity, Moody’s says

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are expected to remain constrained beyond 2020 as a wave of fresh supply capacity comes online at a time when demand from the world’s largest importers is weakening, Moody’s said in a report on February 22.

“Strong LNG demand growth from China, India and new markets will not be enough to absorb the fresh supply capacity coming online, particularly with demand falling in the largest importing countries, Japan and Korea,” Moody’s a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Tomas O’Loughlin said.

Global oversupply will continue to expand, peaking at around 55 million tonnes per year in 2019. During this period, significant volumes of US LNG could be destined for Europe, Moody’s said.

It expects that global LNG demand growth will continue to be robust, boosted by low prices, environmental concerns and the build out of infrastructure in new markets allowing the import of greater LNG volumes.

This demand growth, coupled with a pause in supply capacity development, will allow the market to rebalance in the early 2020s.

Imports into Japan will fall to 80 million tonnes per year by 2020, a 9% reduction from its 2014 record, as nuclear power production slowly restarts.

Demand from Korea, the world’s second-largest consumer, will be flat over this period, Moody’s said, adding that, at the same time, new global supply will jump 44% by 2020 to 455 million tonnes per year versus 2015 as LNG construction projects in Australia, the US and Russia, costing more than a quarter of a trillion dollars to build, come online.

These projects were boosted by a spike in demand from Japan following the 2011 tsunami and subsequent nuclear shutdown, as well as abundant US shale gas supplies, Moody’s said.

Until the market rebalances, investment returns for developers of Australian projects will be weak and US LNG offtakers will struggle to recover all of their liquefaction costs.