European Council President Donald Tusk announced during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France that the EU will pledge €550 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Brussels hopes the international community will step up its support for the Fund in order to reach its target of eradicating these epidemics by 2030.

The Global Fund has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002.