Gianni Pittella: ‘Europe, where are you?’

The migration crisis facing Italy is unmanageable, according to Gianni Pittella, the president of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament. He has called on European Union member states to help.

“The situation is dramatic and no longer manageable. Over 12,000 migrants have been rescued and hosted in Italy in the last 48 hours alone and many thousands more are predicted to come. As predicted, after years of enormous commitment, often well beyond international obligations, Italy has reached its limits of sustainability in terms of hosting and rescuing migrants,” he said. “On the contrary, the European Council and individual member states have reached their highest level of indifference and lack of solidarity. Everyone looks the other way.”

Pittella urged Europe to help Italy. “We now ask once again: Europe, where are you? The relocation system must be finally and fully implemented and all member states must live up to their responsibilities. The time for good intentions and void words is over.”