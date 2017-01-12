Germany’s SPD warns against ‘Europe a la Carte’ ahead of Brexit

EPA/RAINER JENSEN
Click for full view

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel prepares to testify to the parliamentary investigatory committee on emissions at Paul-Loebe-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 15 December 2016.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 11:50 January 12, 2017
Updated 11:50 January 12, 2017

Germany’s SPD warns against ‘Europe a la Carte’ ahead of Brexit

By Beata Stur

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, has issued a policy paper with key points for the Brexit negotiations. It warns that a “Europe à la Carte would lead to incalculable domino effects that would threaten the unity of the Union.”

The paper, which was seen by the Reuters news agency, also says: “The short-term interests of individual groups or member states, including Germany, must recede behind this long-term and overarching goal if ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Swedes lose their faith in the Church