Germany’s Social Democrats reach their best ratings in five years

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) are trailing the Christian Democrats (CDU) by 3%, according to a poll published on Wednesday.
A survey for Stern magazine suggests that SPD has a 31% following, as opposed to 34% for CDU. The new momentum for the SPD stems mainly from the apparent popularity of the former President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz.
This is the first time since 2012 that a Forsa institute survey shows the German SPD surpassing the 30% milestone. In less than two weeks, the SPD has gained 5%.
Last week, a poll published by the ARD broadcaster suggested Schultz has now surpassed Chancellor Angela Merkel. The SPD candidate has a 16% popularity, that is, Schultz leads by 50% to Merkel’s 34%.
The last time the SPD won an election in Germany was in 2002 under Gerhard Schroeder.
Meanwhile, the same poll suggests that the far-right, Eurosceptic, anti-Islamic, and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) commands a nationwide 10%.