Germany’s Social Democrats reach their best ratings in five years

OLIVIER HOSLET
(FILE) - A file picture dated 23 October 2014 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz (L) talk prior to the start of the EU Summit at the EU Council headquaters in Brussels, Belgium. Schulz on 29 January 2017 was officially nominated by the Social Democrats (SPD) party chair as SPD's as top candidate to take on Chancellor Merkel in German general elections in September 2017. He is scheduled to be elected as party chairman during a extraordinary party confention in March.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:16 February 9, 2017
Updated 12:16 February 9, 2017

The Christian Democrats lead has shrinks to 3% in two weeks

By NEOnline | IR
Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) are trailing the Christian Democrats (CDU) by 3%, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

A survey for Stern magazine suggests that SPD has a 31% following, as opposed to 34% for CDU. The new momentum for the SPD stems mainly from the apparent popularity of the former President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz.

This is the first time since 2012 that a Forsa institute survey shows the German SPD surpassing the 30% milestone. In less than two weeks, the SPD has gained 5%.

Last week, a poll published by the ARD broadcaster suggested Schultz has now surpassed Chancellor Angela Merkel. The SPD candidate has a 16% popularity, that is, Schultz leads by 50% to Merkel’s 34%.

The last time the SPD won an election in Germany was in 2002 under Gerhard Schroeder.

Meanwhile, the same poll suggests that the far-right, Eurosceptic, anti-Islamic, and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) commands a nationwide 10%.

