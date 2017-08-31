Why Germany’s small banks are worried

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s smaller banks believe low interest rates will cut their return on capital by 16% in 2021, according to a poll by German regulators. Under an alternative but unlikely scenario in which interest rates remained at their current historical lows, return on capital would fall by 41%.

The poll, by the Bundesbank and BaFin, the bank supervisory body, exposes why ultra-low interest rates in the eurozone have caused tension between the European Central Bank and lenders in the region’s most powerful economy.

As reported by The Financial Times, low interest rates erode the profits that banks make from the difference between the rates at which they lend and the rates they offer to savers.

In the case of some German banks the problem has been compounded by offering long-term fixed rates on some savings products.

Raimund Röseler, BaFin’s executive director for the supervision of lenders, said on August 30 that banks planned to increasingly focus on alternative sources of income.

Local savings banks have traditionally offered a limited amount of services such as current and savings accounts. Röseler suggested more of these banks would look to provide services for which they could charge.

“Commission business will play a stronger role in stabilising future earnings,” he said.

“The phase of stagnation caused by low interest rates is far from over,” said Andreas Dombret, executive board member at the Bundesbank responsible for banking supervision. However, lenders have built up enough capital reserves to weather the shock and most are not considered to be in imminent danger.

According to The Financial Times, the ECB has deflected criticism from Germany over its low interest rate policy, which is aimed at shoring up growth and inflation across the 19-member currency union, and called on lenders to merge, close parts of their branch network and embrace digitalisation.

According to the poll, 70% of the banks surveyed felt exposed to stronger competitive pressures than 10 years ago.

The poll included 1,555 German lending institutions, which make up more than 80% of the country’s banks but only 41% of the financial system’s balance sheet.