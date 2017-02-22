Germany’s sky-high surplus causes distortions in EU, says Moscovici

The European Commission called on Germany to reduce its very large account surplus as it causes significant distortions in eurozone

Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, called on Berlin, the capital of the EU’s biggest economy, to focus on boosting domestic consumption, as its current 2016 surplus stands at 8.7% of its GDP, larger than the 8.5% of 2015 and 7.5% in 2014, as its trade surplus keeps growing to historic levels.

It is not only lower levels, but also upper levels applied to EU member states from the bloc’s Stability and Growth Pact, as a threshold of an average 6% of GDP has been aimed at for the last three years.

Germany has at the moment made only limited progress in decreasing its current account surplus, according to Moscovici, that described the current level of Germany’s account surplus as “not healthy.”

Even if it is not controlled in total by the German government, these distortions have allowed the Commission to classify the country as “unbalanced”. “We won’t allow the government investments to be further increased, we will continue to make recommendations,” added Moscovici.

Moscovici asked from Germany to increase public investment to infrastructure. “The Commission encourages the German government to help reduce the imbalances” more than the 8% of 2018 projections. The pace of this reduction might pick up, but the Commission cannot assess that as this is still not evident. “We want a clear view of the decisions taken by the German government,” concluded Moscovici.