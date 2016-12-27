Germany’s relationship with South Africa

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Once close allies, issues like human rights and the International Criminal Court have exposed rifts between the governments of South Africa and Germany.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, under President Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s policy has changed. The head of state has been implicated in numerous corruption scandals. Pressure on journalists is growing and tensions in the country are increasing.

What is more, the Zuma government has announced its intentions to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Despite the arrest warrant from the Hague, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir visited South Africa in 2015. A South African court tried to detain him but the government simply ignored the verdict and Bashir flew home.

According to DW, South Africa remains Germany’s most important trade partner in Africa. The volume of trade between the two countries amounted to more than €12bn in 2014.

The South African government had announced an agreement to protect German investments in 2013. And while officially South Africa continues to promote German companies, economic relations with countries like China, India and Russia have long since become the priority.