In the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial comments concerning Nato, Germany’s opposition leader Sahra Wagenknecht on January 17 added her voice to calls to dissolve the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“Nato must be dissolved and replaced by a collective security system including Russia,” Wagenknecht, who leads the Left Party, told Germany’s Funke media group.
As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Wagenknecht, who leads the opposition Left Party in parliament, added that comments made by the future US president “mercilessly reveal the mistakes and failures of the [German] federal government”.
In an interview with German tabloid Bild, Trump described Nato as an “obsolete” organisation.
“We’re supposed to protect countries. But a lot of these countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to be paying, which I think is very unfair to the United States,” Trump added.
Germany’s Left Party has previously called for warmer ties with Russia and scrapping the security alliance