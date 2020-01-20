Germany’s interior minister Horst Seehofer warned that if Huawei is excluded from the country’s 5G rollout project, it could be stalled for as long as five or even ten years.

“I don’t see that we can set up a 5G network in Germany at short notice without Huawei’s participation”, Seehofer said in an interview, and added: “I am against taking a product out of the market just because there is a possibility that something could happen. I am against global and general trade restrictions”.

Seehofer also called on Europeans to make efforts to become more competitive in the field. Britain is soon expected to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment in its future 5G networks.

Meanwhile, US officials pressured their allies for Huawei’s 5G ban. In May, the US government added Huawei to its trade blacklist, amid concerns over its alleged links with the Chinese government.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Conservatives along with their Democrat partners have also delayed the decision on the 5G security rules that will decide Huawei’s fate in Germany.

However, Poland’s mobile operator Play Communications announced it is planning to launch a 5G network in the northern city of Gdynia. Operator Cyfrowy Polsat announced it was beginning construction of the 5G network as well.

Seehofer said that security is a priority, but promised that if it is necessary, Germany could deploy additional safety nets. “I am against global and general trade restrictions”, he explained.